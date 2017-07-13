Showcase of inspirational art at Ark William Parker

The recent Art Exhibition at Ark William Parker Academy was a great success showcasing the diverse range of talent from Year 10, GCSE and A Level students.

The displays, which filled the main hall, looked wonderful with a fine selection of work on show and something to suit all tastes.

Ark Art 5 SUS-171207-111812001

Guests viewed an array of inspirational artwork which covered a huge variety of topics. The works were created using a wide range of media, processes and techniques including photo screen printing, fine art painting and using photo mosaic.

Head of Art Sonny Woodhead said: “The exhibition was a true celebration of what our students are capable of. There have been lots of fantastic comments from parents and staff praising their work.

“So far this year, two of our students have been accepted on to the Art Foundation course at Sussex Coast to continue their art studies - we wish them well.

“The Year 11 work showed a lot of skill and maturity such as Oliver’s large screen print of fruit and Dylan’s detailed drawing of his pet using mixed media. I would like to thank all those who attended and wish all Year 11 and 13 further success in the future.”

Ark Art 4 SUS-171207-111801001

