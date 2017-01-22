Shooting arrows at beasties fun event

A day in the Pestalozzi Woods with Bows will be held at Pestalozzi International Village, Sedlescombe, on Sunday February 19, 10.30am.

The 3D event (heavy foam plastic replicas of beasties you can shoot all day long - without harm, danger, or risk) is hosted by the Friends of Adrian Caddy Archery (ACA). Archers, regardless of experience, will be shooting in groups of 4; all groups will include an experienced, qualified Field Archery competitor. Adrian Caddy says everyone will be fully briefed and properly equipped. “There will be prizes, there will be laughs and there will be new and lasting friendships,” he said.

Cost for shoot fee and food for under-18s or students £15; adults £18. Donations to Pestalozzi International Village Trust welcome. To participate book by phone or text 07576 010 066. www.adriancaddyarchery.co.uk