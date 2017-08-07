'Severe fire' at St Leonards chip shop

Firefighters were called to a chip shop in St Leonards this weekend after a 'severe' fire was reported.
Five fire crews from Hastings, Bexhill, Battle and Eastbourne were sent to the scene in London Road at around 6.08pm, after a fire broke out in the ground-floor of the premises..
Firefighters wearing breathing equipment used 1-in-7 foam and a hose reel jet to tackle the fire.
Everyone was accounted for and the cause was found to be accidental.
