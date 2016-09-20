Seafood and Wine Festival is biggest and best yet

Hastings 13th annual seafood and wine festival has been hailed as a huge success attracting around 20,000 visitors to the Old Town

The event is organised by Hastings Borough Council and showcases the very best in local produce.

Council leader Cllr Peter Chowney, who opened the festival on Saturday morning with Hastings mayor Cllr Judy Rogers, said: “The event started in a quarter of the old coach park, and has grown ever since.

“Around 20 000 people came to the Stade last weekend, with visitors from across the UK and beyond joining local residents for the biggest seafood and wine festival we’ve ever had.

“The feedback has been fantastic, with stallholders describing it as ‘excellent’ and ‘tremendous’. One said it is the best event he does in the year, even taking into account the London shows he attends, and another, who increased his stock by 50% on last year, was sold out by mid-afternoon Saturday. He spent most of the night making more.

“It was Norman and Saxon themed this year, for obvious reasons, and it was good to see the stallholders joining into the spirit of the event. ‘Coast’ – the Sussex Coast College Hastings catering team – won the best dressed stall competition, and looked resplendent in their mediaeval-looking costumes.

“The event does cost the council a significant amount of money to put on, but we consider it a worthwhile investment because of the benefit it brings to our local economy. Few other resorts can have been as busy as we are on the third weekend in September!”

