Ruby sparkles by donating her hair to help poorly kids

Big hearted Ruby Bond parted with her hair to help children who have cancer.

Ruby, aged nine, who goes to Silverdale Primary Academy, wanted to help after reading about the Little Princess Trust online and decided to have a sponsored haircut.

The Trust provides real hair wigs for children who have lost their own hair due to chemotherapy treatment.

Her mum Helen said: “This all came about because we saw a post online about the Little Princess Trust and Ruby said to me ‘mummy I want to give my hair to little girls who are poorly and don’t have any so other children aren’t mean to them.’

“Both myself and her dad are so super proud of her. I don’t think she fully understands just how amazing what she has done is.

She is definitely my little princess.️

She has now raised more than £450, an incredible amount of money.

“We are very thankful to everyone who has sponsored her and very thankful to the lovely Karl at Goodman & Brookes in Bexhill for cutting her hair.”

The Little Princess Trust was launched in 2006 by the parents of Hannah Tarplee, who was diagnosed with having a Wilms tumour and sadly died in 2005.

At that time, finding high quality wigs for children was very difficult and only after a long search was a suitable company eventually found which made a wig for Hannah.

Since its inception, the charity has now helped thousands of children. We work with suppliers throughout the UK and Ireland, all of whom supply beautiful, real hair wigs.

Visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk.