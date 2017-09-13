RSPCA Cat Walk to help raise funds for moggies

Bluebell Ridge RSPCA Cat Rehoming Centre, Hastings are holding a charity walk to help the cats in their care on Sunday, October 1, at 2pm.

The Cat Walk takes place at Alexandra Park, starting and finishing at the bandstand, near the café. The walk is approximately five kilometres (just over three miles) and is suitable for all ages and levels of fitness.

Fancy dress is encouraged (but not essential), so find your cat ‘onesie’ or cat ears and tail to join in the fun. There will be a prize for the best dressed.

Dogs are welcome and there will be a free dog treat for every pooch.

The walk is £5 to register, £10 for a family (2 adults and 2 children) and includes refreshments at the end of the walk. To raise sponsorship money, download a form from:

www.bluebellridge.org.uk