Pupils take part in Race For Life event to raise hundreds for charity

St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School in St Leonards, hosted a special event on Thursday July 6 as part of the Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life Schools Programme.

Around 100 children, aged from seven to eleven years old took part in a sponsored two km walk, jog or run in aid of Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.

This is the second year the school have taken part – last year they raised a total of £878 and hope to beat this amount this year.

Assistant Head Sue Furness said ‘Our Race for Life was a great success and is now an annual event.

“Most of us know someone who has been touched by cancer and we all have our special reasons for taking part and wanting to help more people survive.

“It was wonderful that so many families came to watch and cheer their children on – it was a lovely afternoon.

“Our children are the generation who could see ground-breaking treatments and cures for cancer in their lifetime. They will be the researchers and lifesavers of tomorrow. But first, we need them to be the fundraisers of today.

“They all did an amazing job – we were so proud of them - it was an emotional experience for us all.”

The Race for Life initiative is run by Cancer Research UK. The charity funds vital research into treatment for cancer as well as providing important information to the public.

Their policy development team develops evidence-based policy to inform Government decisions related to cancer and research.

