Post Office launches public consultation on latest plans

Members of the public are being urged to have their say on the latest proposal for the St Leonards post office.

Post Office Ltd first revealed its plans to replace or relocate directly-run Crown post offices in 20 locations, including the London Road branch, in July last year.

Since then, numerous demonstrations have been held in the town and hundreds of people have signed a petition against the plans.

The post office launched a public consultation last week (June 28) on its latest proposal, which will see the current premises at 12-14 London Road completely refurbished, with the post office to be incorporated in a newsagents.

Post Office Ltd says the service would be in a dedicated area with three serving positions. It added a wide range of Post Office services will also be available at the retail till.

Roger Gale, Post Office sales and trade marketing director, said the change would help ensure the branch is commercially viable into the future and therefore protect post office services in the town.

“The Post Office is committed to keeping our services on high streets which we know is hugely important to people. This proposal means we can continue to do that, into the future,” he said.

“We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come.”

The consultation last six weeks, until August 9.

To have your say, visit postofficeviews.co.uk, email comments@postoffice.co.uk, phone 03457 22 33 44 or write to FREEPOST Your Comments, the Post Office.

Kay Avery-Stallion, of the Save St Leonards Crown Post Office campaign, took to Facebook to urge people to ‘protest emphatically and with anger’ to Post Office Ltd.

She said: “We need to preserve the skill, knowledge and jobs of our excellent staff in St Leonards London Road.”

Fellow campaign member Rosie Brocklehurst added: “Why does anyone in their right mind think St Leonards needs another convenience store? We will fight on.”

