Post office branch set to close for refurbishment

Post Office Ltd is to open a modern ‘main’ post office at Hollington Post Office, in Battle Road, next month.

Post Office services will be provided from three modern counters – two full-screened and a low-screened Post Office service point alongside the retail counter.

The two main counters will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm. The Post Office counter alongside the retail counter offering selected services will be open Monday to Saturday from 7.30am to 8.30pm and from 8am to 2pm on Sunday.

This is an extra 35 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week.

A wider selection of on-demand foreign currencies would also be available.

The branch closes for refurbishment on Monday, September 4 at 5.30pm for the work to be carried out. It will reopen on Wednesday, September 13.

Peter Wilkinson, Post Office area manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”