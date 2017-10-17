Positive and active Lily turns 100

Local lady Lily Sokell celebrated her 100th Birthday with family and friends at Farren Court, St Leonards on September 23, 2017.

Born next to Sir Cloudesley Shovell’s house in Hastings Old Town, Lily left school aged 14, to work at a photographic shop in Bexhill and a wool shop in Hasting Arcade, followed by employment at the Royal Albion Hotel.

In 1939 Lily joined the war effort by firstly working in the NAAFI, then enlisting in the W.R.A.F as a parachute packer, and driver of various vehicles including officers cars.

Lily is now a widow with two sons, Brian and Alan. Her husband Harry was also a centenarian, receiving his congratulatory wishes from the Queen in 2007; both messages are proudly displayed in her flat. Lily says she puts her longevity down to always being positive and active. She still participates in various social events at Farren Court and the Salvation Army.