LIVE: Consultation on proposed library closures approved

The potential closure of seven libraries across East Sussex were discussed by the county council’s cabinet earlier today (Tuesday September 19).
Cabinet members approved a consultation on the library service’s strategic commissioning strategy – which includes shutting seven of 24 libraries – when it met today.
The seven locations earmarked for closure are Langney, Pevensey Bay, Willingdon, Polegate, Ore, Mayfield, and Ringmer.
