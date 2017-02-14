East Sussex Fire Authority approves council tax rise

An increase in council tax paid to East Sussex Fire Authority has been approved today (Tuesday February 14).

East Sussex County Council has already agreed a 4.99 per cent rise in its precept, which will mean a Band D property will have to pay an extra £62.46 a year.

Meanwhile Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has already gained approval for a 3.36 per cent rise, which will be on top of any increases by district, borough or parish councils.

Members of East Sussex Fire Authority have approved a 1.94 per cent increase, adding an extra £1.68 a year for the average household.

Council tax funds more than two-thirds of East Sussex Fire and Rescue’s expenditure.

Phil Howson, fire authority chairman, said: “We have recently asked the public what they want to see from their fire and rescue service in the future. As a result we are investing in a pilot which means firefighters attend certain medical emergencies with South East Coast Ambulance Service and we have made a commitment to improving safety within businesses and water safety across our area.”

Savings of £1.4m have already been identified for 2017/18 and a total of £1.9m over the five-year medium term financial plan.

These include plans to move into a shared headquarters with Sussex Police and completing changes to how fire engines are crewed.

It is also exploring ways of making the most of under-utilised space at Preston Circus Fire Station in Brighton by supporting work on a £2.5m investment with partners.

These proposals are at an early stage and include retaining the fire station at its existing location.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.