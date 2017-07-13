Police search for missing Hastings schoolboy

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old Hastings schoolboy.

Nathan Hogg is currently missing from home in the town’s Harrow Lane, according to police.

Nathan was last seen there at 10pm on Monday (July 10). He is described as white, 5’ 3”, with a fair complexion and of heavy build. He has shaven brown hair and is believed to be wearing a grey or blue tracksuit.

Nathan is considered to be vulnerable because of his age. He may have travelled to Bexhill, Uckfield or Eastbourne where he is known to have connections.

Anyone seeing Nathan or who may know of his whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online here or phone 101, quoting serial 1674 of 10/07.

