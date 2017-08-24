Police concern for Bexhill man missing from Woodlands Centre

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who has been missing since he left the Woodlands Centre, in St Leonards, during an unsupervised cigarette break.

Michael ‘Jack’ Hutson, aged 30, has been missing since Friday, August 11 when he left the Woodlands Centre for Acute Care on The Ridge.

Jack, as he prefers to be known, is from Bexhill and is white, 6’3”, of heavy build and has cropped black hair, brown eyes and a southern accent.

He is on prescribed medication for mental health problems and without access to this it is possible he may try to seek street drugs and behave erratically.

PC Liza Black, of the local missing persons team, said: “Obviously we’re concerned for Jack’s welfare and would ask anyone seeing him, or knowing where he might be, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 1063 of 11/08. In an emergency or if Jack is in danger call 999.