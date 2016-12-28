Police appeal for help to find missing St Leonards man

Police are searching for Terry Carpenter, who is missing from St Leonards.

The 55-year-old was reported missing at about 8.35am on Wednesday (December 28), having last been seen in Chapel Park Road at about 5pm the previous day.

Terry is described as white, about 5’ 8”, of slim build, with brown/greying hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black v-neck top with a burgundy top underneath and black trousers.

Terry is known to have links to the Hastings and Eastbourne areas, and anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 221 of 28/12.

