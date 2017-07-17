PICTURES: Pirate Day

Hastings was taken over by an armada of pirates on Sunday as thousands of people of all ages dressed up as buccaneers to take part in Pirate Day.

The popular annual event saw pirate themed pop-ups across the town with happenings taking place across the Old Town, Priory Meadow, the Pier and Warrior Square. Attractions included a mock sea battle, sky-diving, re-enactments and nautically themed live music. A Captain Jack Sparrow look-alike delighted the crowds by putting in an appearance. All of Frank Copper's photos will be appearing on our Hastings Observer Facebook site from 4pm today.