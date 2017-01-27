Pick up today’s Hastings and St Leonards Observer

This week in today’s Observer, we lead on the launch of a campaign by parents opposing plans for Castledown Primary School to become an academy.

Hands off Castledown was born after parents were told of the news ‘out of the blue’.

Campaigners have started a Facebook page, which has attracted hundreds of supporters so far.

The full story is on page two.

Business owners in the Old Town have also spoken out about the rubbish and litter problem in the area and are calling for more to be done to tackle the issue. Turn to page seven for the full story.

Elsewhere on page eight, grateful mum Danielle Daw tells the story on how hospital doctors saved her and her baby boy’s life.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission returned to inspect the local health trust and the Conquest Hospital and the report was published this week.

The trust has gone up a rating from ‘inadequate’ to ‘requires improvement’, but it remains in special measures.

See page 16 for analysis of the report and we will bring you more reaction in next week’s Observer.

For letters and opinion turn to pages 30 and 31.

Turn to page 58 for Wow 24/7 for all the latest entertainment news and events happening across Rother and Hastings.

Finally sports reporter Simon Newstead brings you all the latest sporting action and news from around the area, which starts on page 84.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.