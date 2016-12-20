Parker Careers Fair looks to the future

Ark William Parker Academy hosted a careers event earlier this month designed to provide sixth form and Year 11 students with information about apprenticeships and Higher Education.

Attending the event were a number of local firms, which ran stalls informing students about career prospects with their respective businesses.

Parker Careers 5 SUS-161220-125842001

Businesses in attendance included General Dynamics, Hastings Direct and the NHS. Local universities were also in attendance including Brighton University and Canterbury Christ Church University.

The day started with the Head of Ark 6th Form delivering an assembly outlining the importance of careers education and the need to think ahead given the increasing pressures in the labour market.

Students then had the opportunity to visit the numerous stalls being run by both the businesses and universities and were able to obtain information regarding both Higher Education and vocational training with local firms.

After a short break the universities and local businesses provided workshops for the students on a wide array of topics. The content of these sessions ranged from CV writing and interview skills to student finance.

Parker Careers 4 SUS-161220-125812001

Students without exception found the day an enjoyable and worthwhile experience with many establishing links with local employers and obtaining information enabling them to make informed decisions about their next steps post 18, whether this be Higher Education or Level 4 apprenticeships. Head of Ark 6th Form James Hamilton said; “This was an excellent opportunity for our students to start to consider what they will do after they have left sixth form. For many of them Higher Education will be the focus moving forward, however, a number of students have started to consider apprenticeship routes after today’s insightful event”.

