Ore toilets may be saved from closure

Campaigners may have scored a victory in their fight to keep public toilets in Ore open.

Yesterday (Monday, February 13), councillors on Hastings Borough Council’s cabinet committee recommended that plans to close the facilities be scrapped.

The final decision, however, will be made at full council next Wednesday (February 22) when the council sets its budget.

Last month, the authority first unveiled proposals to shut the facilities in Ore, as well as those in Harold Place.

The council is also considering introducing three seasonal closures of the public conveniences at Alexandra Park Bowls, Rock-a-Nore, and in Falaise Road.

Since the plans were first unveiled hundreds of people have signed petitions in objection.

And on February 4, scores of residents in Ore staged a demonstration in protest at the proposals to close the village’s public toilets.

Around 60 gathered outside in the pouring rain waving placards.

The demonstration was organised by Stephanie Gaunt, president of Hastings Ore WI.

