Ore Community Cafe is officially up and running after big opening

Hastings Mayor Cllr Judy Rogers officially opened a new community cafe this week that will help bring people together and alleviate food poverty.

The cafe project, entitled, Our Café @Ore was set up to provide affordable, healthy, home cooked meals for those on low incomes.

It is a joint venture by Hastings based charity, Education Futures Trust and Ore Community Centre.

FareShare products and ingredients provided by local supermarkets enable costs to be kept low allowing customers to pay less for their meals.

The Education Futures Trust is also providing free meals to those identified as in need.

Tesco Extra generously donated items for the launch including a healthy eating hamper, which will be raffled, and free goody bags for children.

Ore Community Centre Trustee Lord Brett McLean said: “The Community Cafe is a great idea and will be an amazing community service as it offers education and training for the next generation of hospitality employee’s whilst providing an excellent meal provision service based on nutrition and cost effective to those on a low income.

“In addition the CommuniTea project which operates at Ore Community Centre on Monday - Friday from noon to 5pm offering children and adults a selection of services from arts and crafts to workshop and DIY services or simply a cup of tea.

Our Café @Ore is open Monday - Friday 9am to 2.30pm at Ore Community Centre, 455 Old London Road.

