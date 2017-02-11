POLL: Do you think Valentine’s day is over-commercialised rubbish?

Are you planning on celebrating Valentine’s day next week? If so, you’re in the minority, according to a recent survey.

A poll of more than 1,000 couples found that 58 per cent of British couples never go out on Valentine’s day.

Almost a third of respondents (32 per cent) said that the reason they preferred to stay in was due to the expense of a night out, on what the British Hospitality Association says is the busiest night of the year.

In the poll, which was conducted by woodburning stove company Glowing Embers, more than a quarter of couples branded Valentine’s Day an over-commercialised ‘Hallmark’ holiday, and said they don’t celebrate with their partner because they don’t agree with it in principle.

Despite social media over-sharing implying the contrary every February, most of us aren’t showering our other halves with lavish gifts either. Only 36 per cent of those polled said they bought a Valentine’s gift at all.

That said, one in ten women are expecting a gift costing more than £200 this year - let’s hope their partners don’t fall into the 70 per cent of respondents who said £20 is the most you should spend on a Valentine’s day present.

What do you think? Is Valentine’s day just over-commercialised nonsense? Or a chance to show your loved one you care?