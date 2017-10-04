Nine teams battle it out at quiz and curry event

Nine teams battled it out at The Sara Lee Trust Quiz and Curry evening held at The Chilli Tree Restaurant, Bexhill and raised £522 for the charity.

Maria Gonet, Fundraising Manager at the Trust said: “There was a fantastic atmosphere at the quiz, which was completely sold out. We are so grateful to everyone who helped make the event such a success, all those who brought a team along and everyone who donated raffle prizes. The funds raised will help provide essential care and support to local people living with cancer and other life threatening illnesses. A very big thank you to Dee Blake and the Sara Lee Trust Fundraising Group for organising the event, Saleh Uddin and the fabulous team at The Chilli Tree for their generosity and support and our wonderful quiz master Rick Hough who’s questions kept everyone ‘on their toes’.”

Quiz team ‘Wheeler Dealers’ scooped first prize. Visit: www.saraleetrust.org