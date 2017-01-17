Missing teenage girl ‘could be in Hastings or Bexhill’

A teenage girl is missing for the second time in a matter of days and could be with friends in the Bexhill or Hastings areas.

Tiger Lilly Watson was last seen when she left her Bexhill home at 11.45am yesterday (Monday, January 16), having returned from going missing a few days earlier.

The 14-year-old girl may have travelled further afield to Crowborough or Dagenham.

She is white, 5’ 5”, of slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.

Tiger was wearing a bright pink Ralph Lauren hooded top, black leggings, black coat with fur trimmed hood and white trainers, but she may have changed.

On her right hand, she wears a triangular white metal coloured dress ring.

If you see her or you know of her whereabouts, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1346 of 12/01.

