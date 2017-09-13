Matt takes on epic mountain race and raises nearly £3k for charity

A local resident has taken on an epic mountain challenge and raised nearly £3,000 for a Hastings children’s cancer charity.

Matt Pickering, who lives in St Leonards on Sea, took the Man vs Mountain Rat Race, on September 2 to raise funds for The Oliver Curd Trust.

The legendary mountain adventure race starts at sea level in Caernarfon Castle, weaves its way to the summit of Mount Snowdon and down the other side into Dinorwic Quarry with an array of punishing obstacles, including the Vertical Kilometre.

Sussex Bed’s Financial Director Matt says having reached the summit of Snowdon, the brutally steep and punishing decent, culminated with him being immersed in freezing cold quarry lakes. “Man vs Mountain was incredibly hard,” he said. “The last two miles to the summit were agony, with cramping muscles and exhaustion kicking in. However, I’m really pleased I participated, and finished the event relatively unscathed.”

Matt completed the challenge in just under six hours and his efforts paid off as he raised £2,736 for The Oliver Curd Trust; a charity that provides holiday accommodation to families of youngsters affected by childhood cancer and other life threatening and life-limiting conditions, including those experiencing bereavement.

The Oliver Curd Trust was founded in 2008 by Richard and Sarah Curd in memory of their son who died of a rare bone cancer in 2007 aged nine, The charity has helped dozens of families and Matt says that’s what made him determined to complete the challenge. “What was important throughout the event was mental grit and determination. Knowing I was raising money for such a worthy cause really helped me to keep going to the end. I have now raised over £5,227 in total for the charity via various running and endurance challenges which I hope will make a difference to many families.

“I thank everyone who has donated especially the team at Sussex Beds who always match my fundraising totals.”

To donate visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bornreadyfitness-olivercurdtrust