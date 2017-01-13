Man rescued from the sea in Hastings

A man is in hospital after he was rescued from the sea off Hastings this morning (Friday, January 13).

Emergency services were called out at around 5.30am following a report of a person in the water between Hastings Pier and Queen’s Hotel.

Hastings coastguard and RNLI lifeboat crew were mobilised alongside the Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

But the man was helped out of the water at around 6.15am prior to the arrival of the rescue teams, according to the coastguard.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance to be checked over, police said.

Police officers were seen all along the beach with torches, according to passers-by.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.