Man left with chipped tooth in Hastings assault

Police are seeking witnesses after a man was assaulted in Hastings on Saturday afternoon (October 14).

Police say the 26-year-old victim was walking home when the assault took place in Amherst Road at around 2pm. The victim was punched in the nose and suffered a black eye and a chipped tooth, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 25 and 35, 5ft 7in tall, of a slim wiry build with dark short cropped hair. Police say he was wearing a light coloured loose fitted casual shirt.

The victim said there were two women nearby at the time of the assault and another woman gave the man a lift after the incident to London Road. Police are keen to hear from her.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 831 of 14/10.