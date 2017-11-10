Magistrates Court Results

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from October 2 – October 9.

October 2:

James Hall (aged 29), of Quantock Gardens, Hastings, was found guilty of driving a Suzuki motorcycle dangerously on Old London Road, Hastings, on March 26. He pleaded guilty to driving with insufficient tread on his tyre on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of ‘reckless behaviour with the potential of serious injury to the public’. He was banned from driving for one year. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £400 in prosecution costs.

October 4:

Ashley Hayes (aged 29), of Pottingfield Road, Rye, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Lea Avenue, Rye, on August 2, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was due to previous conviction and attitude to court orders. They also made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and banned him from driving for a further three years.

Charlie McGuigan (aged 20), of The Suttons, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Mitsubishi vehicle on Gresham Way, St Leonards, on September 14, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 52 microgrammes. The legal limit in 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Ben Collins (aged 19), of Emmanuel Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to taking a Vauxhall car without the owner’s consent. The offence took place at Hastings on August 27. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge and fined £120. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Paul Gunn (aged 47), of The Close, Rye, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on the B2089 Udimore Road, at Rye, on September 16, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He have a breath alcohol reading of 121 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle and failing to stop after an accident in which another person was injured, on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 14 months. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was the high reading and the fact that he hit a pedestrian without realising. They also made a community order with a requirement to take part in a drink impaired drivers programme. He was banned from driving for 30 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Joshua Scofield (aged 22), of Battle Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at St Leonards on September 3. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting a male by beating, on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

October 9:

Alexander Peters (aged 23), of Magellan Close, Barry, Wales, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on July 4. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation and £200 in prosecution costs.

Keely Aldridge (aged 27), of Jubilee Field, Wittersham, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him. The offence took place at Battle Road, St Leonards on September 19. She was fined £100.