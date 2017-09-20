Local area rocks with music gigs

Music Month continues with a wealth of great musical attractions across Hastings and Rother up until the Halloween celebrations on October 31.

The 46th Rye Arts Festival continues until October 1, concentrating on the Classical end of the musical spectrum, but with more besides.

Battle Festival takes place throughout October, the highlight of which is the recently announced gig by Mt Desolation, featuring Tim Rice-Oxley and Jesse Quin of Keane, at St Mary’s Church on October 21.

The De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill has a great selection of gigs during Music Month, including Dweezil Zappa, Grizzly Bear, Public Service Broadcasting and Nick Mulvey.

Hastings events include Lulu at the White Rock Theatre on October 10, and American rockers WASP on October 12.

One of the people behind Music Month, Andy Gunton, says just because the summer season has ended doesn’t mean that Hastings and Rother isn’t still open for business. “The music scene in the area is a year round attraction, as any local will tell you. The events during Music Month go a long way in proving that.”

For more information about Music Month, visit: www.visit1066country.com/whats-on/music-month.