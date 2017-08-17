Lions Golf Day helps the hospice

A successful Charity Golf Day event held by Hastings Lions is expected to have raised between £3,000 - 4,000 for St Michael’s hospice.

The event, now in its 31st year, saw 20 Teams of Four taking part.

Lions Golf Day 1 SUS-170817-084802001

They had the pleasure of playing Highwoods Golf Course in the best condition for 40 years, saying it was a real treat to putt on the perfect greens.

A tricky wind made scoring higher than usual,and made the winning scores very tight.

There were prizes available on all 18 holes, including a £1000 voucher from Yeomans Hyundai for nearest the pin in one on the 10th par three.

Prizes also included Gatwick Airport return journey from Premier Travel Chauffeurs, vouchers for IT support from Laton Technical and vouchers from Kileys Karpets; The Azur; The Denbigh; Kings Arms; Brickwall Hotel and Carr Taylor.

There was also a range of golf accessories from Informed Financial Advice,and golf Vouchers for four players from Highwoods, Cooden, Sedlescombe, Dale Hill and other Golf Clubs.

The wining teams were: 1st overall: David Skinner, Garry Winwood, Craig McEwan, Bruce Packham; 2nd Tim Bryant, Andrew Hannah, John Hannah, Philip Negus and 3rd Phil White, Peter Buckland, Gerrard Moyce and Neil Sivyer.

The Corporate Team Prize went to Bexhill Electrical -John Jones, Duncan MacLean, Mark Nealer, Danny Pool.

Eric Hardwick said: “It is always good to see Sporting people playing their Sport,and at the same time raising monies for needy causes.”