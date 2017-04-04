Historic local haulage firm looking to take on some new apprentices

Two people could land a job with one of the oldest firms in Sussex thanks to a pioneering new scheme.

Rye based haulage firm John Jempson and Son are on the lookout for enthusiastic new recruits to take up two exciting apprenticeships.

They are offering two new roles for anyone aged 18 and over to join the team and learn all aspects of the industry – from admin and commercial vehicle repairs to forklift and HGV driving.

The government-funded initiative, aided by Fleetmaster Operational Support Services, marks the start of an exciting new period for Jempsons as they look forward to nurturing two self-starters and seeing them develop into fully-fledged Jempsons employees.

MD Mark Chamberlain said: “There is a shortage of drivers in the industry at the moment and we are thrilled to be launching a search for apprentices with no previous experience to take them through to their Class 1 HGV licences and to forge great working relationships.”

Fleetmaster OSS was founded in January 2001 with the specific aim to assist fleet operators meet both their legal and moral obligations regarding safe vehicle operation and well trained and developed drivers and staff.

Jempsons is a family-run, independent haulage firm based in Rye, East Sussex, with over 150 years of experience.

It has its roots in a horse-drawn timber business, established by Joshua Jempson in 1886. The business loaded fish caught at Rye Harbour. John Jempson’s fascination with motor vehicles lead to expansion.

The first motorised vehicle, a Model T Ford, was purchased in 1924 by John Jempson.

Within ten years the fleet had grown, with acquisitions of vehicles such as the Thornycroft J Type, Ford Model A and Leyland Bull.

The present Chairman, John’s son Jonathan, and the current Managing Director, Mark Chamberlain, have built the company to its current size, now running a fleet of 85 vehicles and 160 trailers.

To apply for an apprenticeship please email Managing Director Mark Chamberlain on mc@jempsons.co.uk.

