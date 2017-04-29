Hospitals issue Bank Holiday A&E warning

Hospitals across the county have warned people to go to A&E only if absolutely necessary this Bank Holiday weekend.

An NHS spokesman said: “Our hospitals continue to be very busy – please help us to help those most in need this Bank Holiday weekend by accessing care responsibly. Remember, A&E stands for accident and emergency NOT anything and everything!”

They have advised calling 111 for advice before going to hospital if it is a non-urgent illness or injury.

For more information, click here.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.