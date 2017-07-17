Doritos recalled over allergy fears

Two pack sizes of Doritos have been recalled by their manufacturer due to allergy concerns.

The Chilli Heatwave snacks have been pulled from shelves by parent company Pepsico, because they contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The affected product details are: Doritos Chilli Heatwave, pack size: 150g with a best-before date of 07/10/2017, batch codes: GBC209 166 and GBC209 167 (time code affected between 23:47 - 01:00) 7174

And, 90g Doritos Chilli Heatwave, with best-before date of 07/10/2017 and batch codes: GBC207 166 and GBC207 167 (time code affected between 23:47 - 01:00) 7187

No other PepsiCo products are known to be affected.

A company statement says: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead please call PepsiCo’s consumer care line on 0800 274777 for a full refund.”