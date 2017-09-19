Have a cuppa and pick up a bargain at hospice event

St Michael’s Hospice Coffee Morning and Bazaar will be held on Saturday, October 7, 10.15-12noon.

The event will be held in the Hospice grounds at Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea.

Browse stalls, pick up some bargains, or choose from a selection of home baked cakes. Entry is 50p and includes a complimentary tea/coffee and biscuits. The monthly event is run by the Hastings and St Leonards Support Group, a dedicated group of volunteers who donate time and expertise to organise a host of events throughout the year

James Bacon, Community Fundraiser at the Hospice said: “The Grand Summer Fayre in September made an incredible £9,447 which highlights the popularity of their events and what a huge contribution they make to the Hospice.” Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com