Hastings set for new year away double

Hastings United's footballers are facing two testing away games in the space of three days at the end of 2016 and start of 2017.

United will complete the first half of their Ryman Football League Division One South programme with a trip to Sittingbourne today (Saturday, kick-off 1pm) and start the second half at East Grinstead Town on Monday (kick-off 3pm).

And the settled side they've enjoyed of late will be disrupted by Callum Emptage starting a three-game ban for his red card against Faversham Town last week and Barry Cogan probably missing at least the Sittingbourne match with the hamstring strain which forced him off against Lewes.

"It seems like we get everyone back fit and then all of a sudden we lose two or three," added Hare, who does at least expect to welcome back Kiernan Hughes-Mason. "Those two games are going to be very tough as well. Sittingbourne's never an easy place to go, and East Grinstead are resurgent and have got a good young set of players."

After a run of three straight defeats in which they conceded 13 goals, United have won their last three matches and kept clean sheets in all of them, scoring eight times in the process.

Although 11th-placed United are still 10 points outside the play-off spots, they possess the best goal difference in the division and only second-placed Tooting & Mitcham United have scored more.

Lewes goalkeeper Chris Winterton is beaten by Frannie Collin's free kick for Hastings United's second goal on Boxing Day. Picture courtesy Scott White

