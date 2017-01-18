Hastings school reaches last 16 of national cup

Ark William Parker Academy’s under-13 football team has won through to the last 16 in the English Schools' National Cup.

William Parker continued their excellent run in the prestigious competition with a penalty shoot-out victory away to the Guildford-based George Abbot School in round six.

Despite playing into the wind during the first half, William Parker took a two-goal lead. Player of the match Jamal Palmer pounced on a loose ball inside the box to calmly finish from 12 yards and captain Benn Ward scored the second with a trademark free kick from 30 yards.

A very strong and physical George Abbot team pulled one back before half time and then levelled at 2-2 during a bright start to the second period.

William Parker had chances to win the match in normal time, the best falling to Alfie Peacock and Nathan Corke, but neither managed to convert so the game went into extra-time and after that, penalties.

Cody Craddock performed heroics to save three spot-kicks, while Jamal Lubanga, Harvey Mapstone and Benn Ward converted theirs to send William Parker into round seven.

They will face All Hallows Catholic School from Farnham for a place in the quarter-finals of a competition entered by more than 700 schools.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.



Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!