A road has been blocked this morning (Saturday) after a two-car collision in Hastings.

Police say officers were called alongside an ambulance to the scene in Old Harrow Road at around 8.45am.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said one patient has been taken to a local trauma unit following the incident.

According to Sussex Police, emergency services are in the process of recovering the vehicles.

Police were still on scene at the time of writing at 10.30am.