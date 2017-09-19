Hastings mum’s fundraising bid to help her autistic son

A mother is battling to raise money towards getting a therapy dog for her autistic son.

Teresa Ager set up a fundraising page online for her son Louie almost three months ago with a target of £1,500 but has only raised £140 so far.

She said: “Louie was diagnosed with autism when he was three.

“We knew there was something underlying as he failed to meet his milestones when they were expected of him.

“At 18 months I noticed him regressing, as he seemed to have lost the basic skills I had spent a long time teaching him.

“He can’t feed himself, tell us when his nappy is dirty, or tell us when he’s hungry. He is non-verbal.

“He struggles to interact with other children and tends to avoid them altogether.

“Louie has no danger awareness and is on a one-to-one basis at all times.

“When we were told about a therapy dog it was like my prayers were answered for him to have a forever friend until I saw the cost.

“Therapy dogs are proven to lessen anxiety, and meltdowns of autistic children.

“They provide companionship and a safe space for the children who need them.

“Having an autism life dog will change our lives, not only Louie’s but us as a family. Having a forever friend is what every child deserves.

“Louie is classed as having low functioning autism, global developmental delay, sensory processing disorder and a chromosome disorder and will be going to a special needs school next September.”

If anyone can help Teresa in her fundraising drive, they can log onto the Gofundme site at www.gofundme.com/autism-life-dog-for-loulou.

Teresa added: “We will be forever grateful for anyone helping us to ensure Louie has the happy life he so deserves.”

