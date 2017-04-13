Hastings man sentenced over street knife attack

A man has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in a young offender institution after stabbing and trying to rob another man in town.

Conor Featherbe, 19, of Ravine Close, Hastings, was sentenced to 54 months custody at Lewes Crown Court on April 7 after pleading guilty to attempted robbery.

He was also sentenced to 24 months for causing grievous bodily harm and six months for possessing a knife in public, all the three sentences to run concurrently.

The incident occurred in St Mary’s Terrace on September 14 last year when the 18-year-old victim and his three friends stopped halfway down the street after they had been playing football on West Hill.

They were approached by two young men who demanded their possessions.

The four lads refused to hand them over and a fight started. During the struggle the victim was stabbed in the leg and torso causing minor injuries that required hospital treatment.

One of the offenders was identified as Featherbe, and he was arrested soon afterwards.

The other one remains unknown so far.

Detective Constable Julian Stokes said; “This sentencing sends out a clear message out to anyone in the area who takes a knife out and intends to use it for a criminal purpose, that they can expect to be traced and to face justice.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.