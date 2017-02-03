Hastings man jailed for child sexual offences

A former teacher has been jailed today (Friday, February 3) for two historic child sexual offences.

Alan Rees, 59, a driver, formerly of Baldslow Road, Hastings, who now lives in Modbury Close, Coventry, Warwickshire, was sentenced to a total of 30 months’ imprisonment when he appeared at Hove Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to two charges of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 16.

The victim reported the matter to police for the first time in 2016.

Rees will be a registered sex offender for life and was also issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) severely restricting his access to children.

