Hastings Direct help good causes

This month, Hastings Direct donated over £10,700 to the Bexhill and Hastings community including a £6,700 contribution to the Conquest Hospital MRI Scanner Appeal.

Through the fundraising efforts of colleagues over the summer, including a sponsored car wash, a summer raffle and a Conquest House to Conquest Hospital walk, the general insurance provider continued their efforts to support the local community.

Hastings Direct donate to Barby Keel SUS-171031-115150001

Contributing to their 2017 charity partners, Dom’s Food Mission and Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary, Hastings Direct also handed over a quarterly donation of £2,000 to each charity.

Dom Warren, founder of Dom’s Food Mission said; “We are overwhelmed with the continued support from Hastings Direct and their colleagues.

“Not only do they raise a fantastic amount of money for our charity but many colleagues also offer their free time to support our work in helping feed less fortunate people and stop food waste in our community.”

Elaine Chenery, from Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary, commented; “The donations we have received from Hastings Direct have made a real difference to our animal sanctuary and our continued charity work.

“This year we have been able to continue the repairs to the cattery and improvements to the kennels – which would have taken a lot longer to achieve without their kind donations. We are very grateful for the support.”

Jay Wootten, Events and Community Relations Manager at Hastings Direct said: “Our colleagues pride themselves on supporting our local charity partners.

At Hastings Direct we enjoy fundraising and giving our own time to provide as much support as we can to the good causes in our community.”

The Conquest Scanner appeal, was launched in March by the Friends of Conquest Hospital, and has now reached more than £875,000 – only one last big push away from its £1 million target.

The appeal was launched by former East Sussex High Sheriff and Hastings MP Michael Foster, who said: “The current MRI scanner at the Conquest, which is the acute hospital for 400,000 people in Hastings and Rother, is now 13 years old and outdated.

“Over 8,500 MRI scans were performed at the Conquest last year, but the hospital is unable to meet the ever growing demand for this essential item of equipment, resulting in an increasing number of patients having to be travel elsewhere, often to London.”

Dr Lesley Apthorp, consultant radiologist at the Conquest, said: “Our existing scanner is unsuitable for many of our patients, including babies, and people requiring cardiac and prostate scans.