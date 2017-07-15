Hastings coastguard in kite surfer rescue

Hastings Coastguard and lifeboat were called to the aid of a struggling kitesurfer at sea this afternoon (Saturday).

The crews were called to reports the surfer was in difficulty at around 3.30pm.

According to the coastguard, the surfer had managed to get himself ashore, but his board was not so lucky.

The surfer was examined to see if he was in need of any medical assistance but was found to be okay and given safety advice, said a spokesperson for the coastguard.

The RNLI lifeboat carried out a search of the area, but could not find the board.

If anyone sees a white and blue board on the beach they are asked to dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.