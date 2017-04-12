Hastings Borough Council warns of email invoice scam

Hastings Borough Council has warned that some email invoices which appear to come from the council are a scam, and should not be opened.

Council spokesman Kevin Boorman said: “We’ve had a number of emails reported to us this morning which appear to be genuine invoices, but are not.

“They appear to come from hastings.gov.uk addresses, but are nothing to do with us. They invite recipients to click on a link for an invoice.

“We are telling customers not to click on the link, and certainly not to pay the bill.

“All our genuine email invoices are sent as attachments, and our customers should never click on a web link for an invoice.

“We are sending out a lot of genuine invoices at this time, and scams like this are frustrating. We are asking customers who receive a bill that they are not sure about to phone the number on the invoice and we will be able to confirm if it is genuine or not.”

Details of how to report a suspicious email can be found at www.actionfraud.police.uk/scam-emails.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.