Hastings and Common games off, but Bexhill and Westfield on

Hastings United Football Club has endured its fourth postponement in the space of three weeks.

United's scheduled trip to in-form South Park in Ryman Football League Division One South this afternoon (Saturday) has been called-off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Elsewhere, Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One high-flyers Little Common have had their match away to Midhurst & Easebourne postponed.

But Bexhill United's visit from Lingfield in the same division is on, not withstanding further rain. Kick-off at The Polegrove is 3pm.

And Westfield's game at home to Southern Combination League Division Two leaders Bosham is also due to go ahead. Kick-off at The Parish Field is 2pm.

The Macron East Sussex Football League programme has been badly affected by the wet weather, with only six matches set to go ahead as things stand.

The games on are Herstmonceux versus Little Common II in Division One, Victoria Baptists against Bexhill AAC II in Division Four, the Premier Travel Challenge Cup quarter-finals between Northiam and Hollington United, and Sedlescombe Rangers and Hawkhurst United, the Wisdens Sports Challenge Cup quarter-final between Eastbourne Athletic and Bexhill United II, and the Hastings & District FA Junior Cup quarter-final between Rye Town and Bexhill Rovers.

The league games mentioned will kick-off at 2pm and the cup matches at 1.30pm.

