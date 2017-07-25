Happy Harold will be out on the road in the coming Carnival Week

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week starts on Saturday July 29 with the official crowning of the Hastings Old Town Carnival Queen Elizabeth Fowler.

Crowning takes place at the Stade Open Space at noon, before the beach concert. She will be accompanied by Carnival Princesses Frankie Stewart and Harmony Crane.

Carnival spokesman Ion Castro said “This is the start of what promises to be an excellent week with a huge variety of events, most of them free and especially the Pram Race on Wednesday and of course the Grand Carnival on Saturday.”

Ion is also chair of the Hastings Trolleybus Restoration Group and promises to be there with Hastings’ own trolleybus, Happy Harold and crew to join in the celebrations. They’ll be around the Old Town on Carnival day too so look out for them and see if you can get a ride on this historic vehicle. More Carnival Week details are available on www.1066.net/carnival

Another group of dedicated volunteers has also been organising their week of events, the Hastings Week Committee co-ordinates the week commemorating the best remembered date in British history, the Battle of Hastings on October 14 1066. The ‘week’ starts on October 7 culminating in the massive torchlit procession and bonfire on Saturday October 14.

Ion Castro said: ”We are encouraging events for the week; have a look on our website, www.1066.net/hastings-week, if you, or a group wants to take part download and return the entry form from the web site.”

