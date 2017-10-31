Halloween fun and fireworks

There is spooky family fun for Halloween at Markwick Gardens, St Leonards, this evening (October 31).

There will be a bonfire and fireworks as well as a children’s and adult’s fancy dress competition and a pumpkin competition.

Gates open at 5pm and admission is £4 Adults and £3 children, The fancy dress competition is at 6pm.

There will be hot food including hot dogs, baked potatoes and soup as well as hot drinks.

For more details visit www.markwickgardens.co.uk.