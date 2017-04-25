Great walls of China! Jodie takes on epic trek for hospice

St Michael’s Hospice fundraising manager is all set to take on a five day challenge to raise funds for the local charity by trekking the Great Wall of China.

Jodie Cornford will head out to start the challenge on Saturday May 13. She will undertake five days of trekking, between 4-9 hours a day. Jodie, who turns 40 the week after she returns from the adventure says she wanted to celebrate the milestone birthday by doing something from her bucket list and raise money for a charity close to heart.

“Whilst I work at the Hospice, I have my own experience of the services provided and have seen the support given to some of my closest friends during the saddest times of their lives,” she said. “I am in the lucky position where my day job allows me to show my appreciation and gratitude for the support my friends have received and, the care given to their loved ones receiving palliative care.

“I have managed to raise approximately two thirds of my challenge fees, self-funding the remainder. In addition I’ve raised just over £1,000 for the hospice. I thank everyone who has given me support and sponsorship.”

Perdita Chamberlain, Head of Income Generation at St Michael’s said: “We wish Jodie the best of luck for her fantastic challenge. We thank Jodie and everyone who has supported her.”

To support Jodie and her challenge visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jodieelfqueen.

Anyone who is keen to support St Michael’s with a big challenge, is asked to contact Tracey Bull-Morritt, on 01424 457985 or email: fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com