Go-Tri Aquathlon is for all abilities

St Mary’s Tri Club extend an invitation to their 6th Go-Tri Aquathlon (Swim/Run) of 2017, to be held at Battle Abbey Swimming Poole next Sunday (October 1) starting at 2.45pm.

Go-Tri, in association with British Triathlon, is a grass roots fun and friendly session aimed at getting anyone from the age of 8 years and above of all abilities, shape or size in to the UK’s fastest growing sport of Triathlon.

It is a fun way to access triathlon for the first time - join in swim, cycle or run training sessions or take part in your very first triathlon event.

Both GO TRI training and events are available locally, with manageable distances which have been purposely designed for beginners.

Next Sunday’s event begins with a swim that will take place at Battle Abbey Swimming Pool, Penland Road, Bexhill followed by a run around the field of Bexhill College.

Distances start from a 50 Metre Swim followed by a 500 metre run up to an 800 metre swim followed by a 3000 metre run. The run is free from traffic & ensures for a safe environment for all involved.

A spokesperson said: “We encourage all able and disabled children and adults to attend our sessions as we are keen to make the club as inclusive as possible.”

Cost is £10 per person.

To enter or to for more information visit: www.stmarystri.co.uk/gotri.html