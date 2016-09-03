Girlguiding festival is deemed to be welly good by local youngsters...

A group of Guides from St Leonards enjoyed a Bank Holiday weekend filled with fun and adventure with their first ever visit to the annual Girlguiding festival.

The youngsters from the 7th and 13th St Leonards Guides joined 2,000 Girlguiding members to camp beneath the stars at Wellies and Wristbands, Girlguiding’s girl-only festival at its activity centre Foxlease in Lyndhurst, Hampshire.

Division Commissioner for Girlguiding St Leonards Division Gill Procter says the four day festival was a brilliant experience for all the Guides. “They had the opportunity to explore the site and choose from a variety of exciting activities such as football workshops with the FA, zorbing and kayaking,” she said.

“Among the activities the St Leonards Guides chose were abseiling, high ropes, crate challenge, skegway, putting their problem solving skills to the test in the science section, football sessions with expert coaching from the FA and using the various inflatables.

“It was great fun and we are thinking of going again next year.”

Anna, aged 12, from 13th St Leonards Guides says they all had a brilliant time at Wellies and Wristbands. “It was just so much fun being able to hang out with friends for the weekend and go around choosing which activities we wanted to do,” she said. “We did so much, but I think my favourite listening to live music every night and not having to follow a timetable.”

Carly Welch Leader of 13th St Leonards Guides says this was the first time they’d been to Wellies and Wristbands and it was a great experience. “The girls can go off independently and pick the activities they want to do,” she said.

“It’s a fun and active weekend and gives girls the chance to relax and enjoy all that’s on offer. It’s great for girls to mix and meet fellow guides. ”

“As well as the huge assortment of sports and activities, one girl participated in the ‘Guides got Talent’ and received a highly positive feedback. The girls also soaked up the atmosphere in the evening when there was live music on the stage featuring the likes of The Voice winner Kevin Simm and X Factor band Alien Uncovered.”

Girlguiding is the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK and this year’s Wellies and Wristbands is the fourth time the festival has taken place.

The event has been supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

For more information or to get involved with Girlguiding, visit the website at: www.girlguiding.org.uk