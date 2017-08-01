Get gurning in memory of Popeye

The Old Town Carnival Week has a brand new event in memory of much loved Ron ‘Popeye’ Everett.

The Old Town Gurning Competition will take place at Reeve’s Corner, opposite the Jenny Lind pub, on Friday August 4 at 5pm.

Ron and Lindy SUS-170728-105335001

Entry is £1 and there will be a raffle and collection. All proceeds will go to Ron’s funeral fund.

In addition people are being urged to wear Popeye style sailor hats at the carnival to celebrate Ron’s life.

Ron’s daughter Lindy will be walking in the carnival procession wearing a hard and a tee shirt with a photo of her dad on it.

Sid Saunders, and old friend of Ron’s, said: “We would like members of the public to obtain a yachting style hat, to remember him, and wear it at the carnival.

“Local gift shops have them, as does the Pirate Shack, near McDonald’s in Hastings town centre.”

Ron Everett, who gained a reputation as a well-loved impersonator of the cartoon character in Hastings and beyond, passed away aged 86 on Tuesday July 18 following a battle with cancer.

His last public appearance was on Pirate Day when he delighted the crowds.

The former naval man took part in carnivals around Europe, as well as the UK.

He was also involved in the famous Morgan’s Train, a big train with lights, which visited carnivals around the country, collecting money for good causes.

Ron was also a member of Hastings Winkle Club and did work for charity and local good causes.

Sid said: “He was part and parcel of Hastings Old Town Carnival and everyone knew him as Popeye.”

