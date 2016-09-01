Fun fitness event in Hastings raises £5k in memory of little Hughie Pringle

Thousands of pounds were raised at a charity fitness event in memory of a Hastings toddler who died last month.

The event at Ark William Parker Academy, held last Wednesday (August 24), netted more than £5,000.

Hughie on his bike

Around 600 people took part in various fitness activities.

Trainers from Raw Fit, Dark Star Jiu Jitsu, Walters Fitness, Boom, Bodyshock Fitness UK, Born Ready Fitness, Cherry Fit, HKA, Mc Guigan Academy, ASPT and The Fitness Loft all gave their free time at the fundraiser, organised by Zak Horsley and Sam Cherry, from RPCC.

The money will be used towards a play park in memory of three-year-old Hughie Pringle, who died of a rare brain condition on August 18.

Since the youngster’s death, a fundraising page has been set up to raise money towards the play area, as Hughie loved climbing and swinging in Alexandra Park and up in the country park.

More than £35,000 has been raised so far, with thousands raised within hours after the page went online.

Stephen Drinkwater, Hughie’s godfather, said: “It was a fantastic turnout at the event last Wednesday. We knew there would be a sea of red, as so many people wore red t-shirts, as red was Hughie’s favourite colour.

“The money raised will help go towards something in Hughie’s memory and for children in the town. It’s so nice as the event showed the town’s huge support for Hughie’s mum and dad.”

Hughie’s funeral is being held tomorrow (Friday, September 2) at St Mary Star-of-the-Sea Church in High Street, Old Town.

From 1pm tomorrow, a gathering on The Stade is taking place for people to celebrate Hughie’s life. Red balloons are set to be released in his memory.

To donate towards the play park, visit www.gofundme.com/2k42bhvt.

A ‘Hughie Pringle’ Facebook page has also been set up so people can share their memories of Hughie.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.